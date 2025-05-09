Inside The Warriors

Anthony Edwards Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors-Wolves Game 2

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards suffered an injury in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of a must-win Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. After a brutal Game 1 loss, the Timberwolves found themselves in full control during the first half, holding the Warriors to just 15 points in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves weren't without a major scare, however, as star shooting guard Anthony Edwards went down and back to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury suffered in the second quarter. Edwards fell during a layup attempt, but his ankle was then stepped on by Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Minnesota still managed to close out the quarter without any problems, leading 56-39 at halftime. While Edwards had struggled along with the injury, Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves in scoring.

Edwards then came out for warmups after the break and was seen testing his ankle prior to the start of the third quarter. He was upgraded from questionable to available and immediately returned to action to start the half.

The Timberwolves need all they can get from their star, especially after Game 1's struggles. Golden State lost its own star, Stephen Curry, to a hamstring injury, but the team still stayed in control to steal the series opener on the road.

With Curry out for about a week, Minnesota has the chance to take full advantage of a team without its best player. The Timberwolves can't afford to go down 2-0 before heading to the Chase Center for Games 3 and 4.

