Steven Adams Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 6
The Golden State Warriors were looking to avoid a Game 7 on Friday night, welcoming the Houston Rockets back to San Francisco for Game 6 and a chance to close out the series. The Warriors entered Game 6 undefeated at home through the play-in tournament and first round, but the Rockets showed more of what they did in Game 5.
Backed by another strong performance by Fred VanVleet, the Rockets extended the series to a Game 7, as Golden State collapsed in the fourth quarter and struggled to score the ball. A main reason for that: the play of veteran Steven Adams, who controlled the paint. In his effort, Adams made unique NBA history with his performance.
Adams became the first player in NBA history to shoot 100% from the field, attempt 15 or more free throws, block three or more shots, and have zero turnovers between the regular season and playoffs. Turnovers weren't tracked since the 1977-78 season, so this very well could've been the first stat line ever like this.
After beginning his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, becoming one of the league's most consistent starting centers, Adams has since bounced to several teams before ending up in Houston. Now, after playing a limited role in the regular season, Adams has been a big part in the Rockets forcing a Game 7.
As for that, Golden State and Houston will play in a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Sunday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
