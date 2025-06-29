Inside The Warriors

Top Free Agent Forward Re-Signs Amid Warriors Rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks lock in their fan-favorite forward amidst Golden State Warriors rumors

Grant Mona

Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) takes a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) and forward Quinten Post (21) in the third quarterat Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) takes a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) and forward Quinten Post (21) in the third quarterat Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks fans love Bobby Portis due to his constant high energy and critical play in their 2021 championship run. Portis had a player option heading into the 2025-26 season after signing a four-year, $48.58 million contract in 2022.

The Golden State Warriors were rumored to have interest in Portis, along with multiple other contenders, due to his ability to space the floor and defend multiple positions, even playing small-ball center at times. Additionally, Portis had familiarity with Steve Kerr due to his involvement with Team USA.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that a three-team trade between the Bucks, Heat, and Warriors could have sent Portis to the Bay Area, but now Portis has made a decision.

He declined his player option for the 2025-26 season and intends to sign a new three-year, $44 million contract, according to a new report by ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Charnia noted that, "He missed a large chunk of last season due to a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. Portis was limited to a career-low 49 games and averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game."

Portis' new deal includes a player option in the 2027-28 season and takes one of the most versatile and coveted players in free agency off the market for the Warriors.

Reports have suggested that the Warriors have several options in the offseason and could be moving on from Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade deal to provide solid depth around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Related Articles

New Report Reveals Warriors Trade Interest in All-Defensive Wing

New Report Reveals Warriors' Top Free Agency Priority

New Report On Warriors Parting Ways With Key Player

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News