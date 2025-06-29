Top Free Agent Forward Re-Signs Amid Warriors Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks fans love Bobby Portis due to his constant high energy and critical play in their 2021 championship run. Portis had a player option heading into the 2025-26 season after signing a four-year, $48.58 million contract in 2022.
The Golden State Warriors were rumored to have interest in Portis, along with multiple other contenders, due to his ability to space the floor and defend multiple positions, even playing small-ball center at times. Additionally, Portis had familiarity with Steve Kerr due to his involvement with Team USA.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that a three-team trade between the Bucks, Heat, and Warriors could have sent Portis to the Bay Area, but now Portis has made a decision.
He declined his player option for the 2025-26 season and intends to sign a new three-year, $44 million contract, according to a new report by ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania.
Charnia noted that, "He missed a large chunk of last season due to a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. Portis was limited to a career-low 49 games and averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game."
Portis' new deal includes a player option in the 2027-28 season and takes one of the most versatile and coveted players in free agency off the market for the Warriors.
Reports have suggested that the Warriors have several options in the offseason and could be moving on from Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade deal to provide solid depth around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
