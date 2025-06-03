Unfortunate Truth on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Warriors
Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are finding it increasingly complex to navigate the salary cap and retain key assets. The Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Boston Celtics are among the teams over the second-apron, which prevents aggregating salaries to acquire players and signing buyout candidates.
The Warriors and Bucks find themselves in a better situation, but one that does not bode well for their future. The Warriors are consistently in the luxury tax and would likely be a second-apron team if they were to acquire a major superstar. The Bucks are in a situation where they have very little future draft capital, so they would need to recoup those assets with their aging and highly paid roster.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Warriors this offseason by many, but ESPN NBA salary cap expert and insider Bobby Marks does not believe a deal could happen between the Warriors and Bucks.
"It's extremely difficult to go out and get Giannis if you're Golden State, unless you want to trade [Jimmy] Butler or [Draymond] Green," Marks said.
Given Antetokounmpo's salary, it would be very unlikely to strike a deal that did not include a new co-star to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, or longtime teammate Draymond Green.
Antetokounmpo will be entering the second year of the three-year, $175.3 million extension he signed in October 2023, and his salary for the 2025-2026 season is approximately $54.1 million. If the Warriors want to make a splash, it would have to include massive salaries in return that satisfy NBA trade rules.
