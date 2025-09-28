Inside The Warriors

Warriors Agree To Terms With Celtics Champion Al Horford

The Golden State Warriors have struck a free agency deal with Boston Celtics champion Al Horford

Liam Willerup

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors were able to make it to the Western Conference Semifinals last season, despite their hopes looking crushed before the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. They very well could've advanced to the Conference Finals, but watched star guard Steph Curry suffer a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since then, nearly every Western Conference contender has improved. The Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers have all made significant additions, while other teams, such as the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, have also improved. The Warriors, however, haven't made any moves in free agency until now.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors and 2024 Boston Celtics Champion center Al Horford have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal to improve Golden State's depth down low (no deal is signed). Despite recently turning 39 years old, Horford has still been productive over the last three seasons, averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9% from three.

Horford joins a center room featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post, two players who have shown signs early in their careers but should benefit tremendously from learning from Horford. Especially with the departure of Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans, addressing the center position and landing the top available option was key for Golden State.

The Warriors still have open spots on their roster for next season, and they continue to be linked in the rumor mill to other available free agents, such as De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry. Even though Horford only adds to an already old roster with the top three players all being 35 years old or older, the window still looks open for Golden State if Curry can continue his stellar play.

Given the retirement rumors around his pending free agency decision, it seems as though this will be the last year for the five-time NBA All-Star.

What Does This Mean For Golden State?

With Jonathan Kuminga's free agency negotiations able to go all the way to October 1st with the qualifying offer deadline, Horford's announcement could mean more to come for the Warriors.

Media day is set for tomorrow, so Horford likely won't be in attendance if a deal isn't signed yet.

After questions marks circled around their frontcourt depth, the veteran and high-IQ presence of Horford should sure things up. Regardless, Golden State will still need to see both Post and Jackson-Davis step up, since they can't expect Horford to be healthy for a majority of the 82-game season and potential postseason run.

Related Articles

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Warriors Summer League Player

Warriors Have 'Agreements' With Two NBA Free Agents: Report

Ex-NBA All-Star Calls Out Warriors Star Draymond Green

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News