Warriors Agree To Terms With Celtics Champion Al Horford
The Golden State Warriors were able to make it to the Western Conference Semifinals last season, despite their hopes looking crushed before the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. They very well could've advanced to the Conference Finals, but watched star guard Steph Curry suffer a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Since then, nearly every Western Conference contender has improved. The Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers have all made significant additions, while other teams, such as the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, have also improved. The Warriors, however, haven't made any moves in free agency until now.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors and 2024 Boston Celtics Champion center Al Horford have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal to improve Golden State's depth down low (no deal is signed). Despite recently turning 39 years old, Horford has still been productive over the last three seasons, averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9% from three.
Horford joins a center room featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post, two players who have shown signs early in their careers but should benefit tremendously from learning from Horford. Especially with the departure of Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans, addressing the center position and landing the top available option was key for Golden State.
The Warriors still have open spots on their roster for next season, and they continue to be linked in the rumor mill to other available free agents, such as De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry. Even though Horford only adds to an already old roster with the top three players all being 35 years old or older, the window still looks open for Golden State if Curry can continue his stellar play.
Given the retirement rumors around his pending free agency decision, it seems as though this will be the last year for the five-time NBA All-Star.
What Does This Mean For Golden State?
With Jonathan Kuminga's free agency negotiations able to go all the way to October 1st with the qualifying offer deadline, Horford's announcement could mean more to come for the Warriors.
Media day is set for tomorrow, so Horford likely won't be in attendance if a deal isn't signed yet.
After questions marks circled around their frontcourt depth, the veteran and high-IQ presence of Horford should sure things up. Regardless, Golden State will still need to see both Post and Jackson-Davis step up, since they can't expect Horford to be healthy for a majority of the 82-game season and potential postseason run.
