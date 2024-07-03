Inside The Warriors

Warriors and 76ers Reportedly Nearing Big Trade

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly nearing a big trade

Joey Linn

April 25, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
April 25, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have been unable to acquire a major star this summer after several reports indicated that was their goal. There were discussions between Golden State and the LA Clippers about a potential Paul George sign and trade, but those talks did not amount to anything as George hit free agency and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a report on Tuesday evening by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was announced that Golden State and Philadelphia are nearing a sign and trade deal that would send sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield to the Warriors.

Hield played 84 games between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers last season. Playing 52 games with the Pacers to start the year, Hield was dealt to Philadelphia where he played their remaining 32 games. A career 40% three-point shooter, Hield could start or come off the bench for Golden State, and play a similar role to the one Klay Thompson occupied last season.

While this isn't the big splash some were expecting from Golden State, it is still a solid move depending on what they are sending back to the 76ers. Philadelphia expects to contend this season, so even sign and trades would be made with that in mind, which will make the return in this deal very interesting.

For Golden State, they may not be done making moves, but they have been a bit more active the last two days.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published |Modified
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News