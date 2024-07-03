Warriors and 76ers Reportedly Nearing Big Trade
The Golden State Warriors have been unable to acquire a major star this summer after several reports indicated that was their goal. There were discussions between Golden State and the LA Clippers about a potential Paul George sign and trade, but those talks did not amount to anything as George hit free agency and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In a report on Tuesday evening by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was announced that Golden State and Philadelphia are nearing a sign and trade deal that would send sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield to the Warriors.
Hield played 84 games between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers last season. Playing 52 games with the Pacers to start the year, Hield was dealt to Philadelphia where he played their remaining 32 games. A career 40% three-point shooter, Hield could start or come off the bench for Golden State, and play a similar role to the one Klay Thompson occupied last season.
While this isn't the big splash some were expecting from Golden State, it is still a solid move depending on what they are sending back to the 76ers. Philadelphia expects to contend this season, so even sign and trades would be made with that in mind, which will make the return in this deal very interesting.
For Golden State, they may not be done making moves, but they have been a bit more active the last two days.
