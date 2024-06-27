Warriors Champion’s Statement on Steph Curry, LeBron James Teaming Up
After last season, it feels like the era of older superteams has officially ended. Despite that, there's still one superteam that every fan wants to see - a Steph Curry and LeBron James team-up. One former Warriors player believes the duo may not even be considered a superteam.
During an episode of the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, the two players discussed what a Steph Curry and LeBron James team up would look like. Turner believes Steph and LeBron together would be a superteam, but Iguodala disagrees.
"Bron's 40 years old," Iguodala said. "So, I'm not considering that a super team. They got to get everything out of themselves. Every ounce to get there. Because our superteam was like, man, we can play B- we still gonna win. We can play C+, we still gonna win."
In Evan Turner's eyes, LeBron James and Steph Curry are still too skilled and too smart to not be a superteam.
"I think that IQ of like two smart basketball players, you even throw Draymond in there, I think that alone and the toughness, could take out a younger group," Turner said. "Which it did in 2022. Like bro, Steph is still averaging 30 to 35 and Bron is still averaging 40. Them dudes is smart enough to work with each other."
While Iguodala's statement may make a ton of NBA fans man, he's not wrong. The amount of effort that Steph and LeBron would have to put in at their ages would defeat the purpose of being a superteam. At this point, it would be a powerful team, but not a 2017 Warriors-level superteam.
