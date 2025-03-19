Warriors Change Starting Lineup Due to Injury vs Bucks
The Golden State Warriors are facing the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Tuesday night, but injuries are not making it easy for them.
The Warriors suffered a tough loss against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night and are a bit banged up heading into the second leg of their back-to-back. Despite four players listed on the injury report for Golden State, only one player will have to miss Tuesday's game, but it is not who people wanted.
The Warriors have ruled out superstar guard Steph Curry against the Bucks for rest as he deals with a slight back injury, putting Golden State's most valuable player on the sideline.
Although Curry is sidelined, the Warriors are getting a key guard back on the court. After missing the last five games due to a low back strain, Brandin Podziemski is set to return.
With Curry going out and Podziemski coming back, Steve Kerr and the Warriors are putting a new-look starting lineup on the floor against the Bucks.
The Warriors are starting Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post on Tuesday night.
This will be the first time these five are sharing the court to start a game for the Warriors, so it could make for some issues out of the gate. The Bucks are not a team the Warriors can take lightly, so luckily, they are fully healthy besides Curry.
