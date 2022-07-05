Report: Warriors' Decision to let Gary Payton Leave 'Stung Several' in Organization

Gary Payton II was a very important player for the Golden State Warriors this past season. His defense was a big reason why the team had such a tremendous defensive rating to start the season. Not only was him leaving for the Portland Trail Blazers a difficult moment for the team, but it was also one for the organization.

According to a report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Gary Payton's departure from the Golden State Warriors was a moment that "stung several" in the organization. Here's the full quote from his article:

"The difference in the tax penalty — somewhere around $15 million extra in the immediate, a whole lot more throughout a longer-term deal — caused Lacob and the Warriors to balk. It stung several in the organization, per sources. They’d found Payton and grown to not only love the person but also understand the value of his unique skill set. It translated to winning. For the first time, they’d failed to retain one of their own due to an unwillingness to meet a financial demand."

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they've lost some key pieces like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter, but fortunately for them, they've picked up some solid additions like Donte DiVincenzo. The most important thing though, is that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole remain healthy. As long as the Warriors have their key guys, they'll be a contending team no matter what.

