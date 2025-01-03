Inside The Warriors

Warriors Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Viral Statement About Miami Heat

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made a blunt statement on Thursday night.

Joey Linn

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the biggest name in NBA trade rumors this season, and that noise doesn’t look to be going away any time soon. Despite Heat president Pat Riley shutting down Butler trade rumors in an official statement shared by the team, the rumors have persisted.

In his most direct statement since the rumors began circulated, Butler told reporters on Thursday night that he just wants to find his joy again on the basketball court. When asked if that can happen in Miami, Butler answered, “Probably not.”

The six-time NBA All-Star's statement is going viral on social media.

The Golden State Warriors have been a team linked to Butler, and their fanbase has been reacting to his latest statement.

"I know a place where you’re welcome Jimmy… @Warriors," a Golden State fan posted on X.

"He’s a warrior," another fan wrote.

"Wiggins, Podz, GP2 and firsts buddy," a Warriors fan wrote, proposing a trade package for Butler.

"Jimmy Butler III, welcome to San Francisco and the Golden State Warriors," a fan added.

Jimmy Butler
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Other fans shared photoshopped images of Butler wearing a Warriors jersey alongside Steph Curry. While not all Warriors fans are in favor of adding Butler to the mix, many are intrigued by the idea of he and Curry joining forces in Golden State.

