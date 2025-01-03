Warriors Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Viral Statement About Miami Heat
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the biggest name in NBA trade rumors this season, and that noise doesn’t look to be going away any time soon. Despite Heat president Pat Riley shutting down Butler trade rumors in an official statement shared by the team, the rumors have persisted.
In his most direct statement since the rumors began circulated, Butler told reporters on Thursday night that he just wants to find his joy again on the basketball court. When asked if that can happen in Miami, Butler answered, “Probably not.”
The six-time NBA All-Star's statement is going viral on social media.
The Golden State Warriors have been a team linked to Butler, and their fanbase has been reacting to his latest statement.
"I know a place where you’re welcome Jimmy… @Warriors," a Golden State fan posted on X.
"He’s a warrior," another fan wrote.
"Wiggins, Podz, GP2 and firsts buddy," a Warriors fan wrote, proposing a trade package for Butler.
"Jimmy Butler III, welcome to San Francisco and the Golden State Warriors," a fan added.
Other fans shared photoshopped images of Butler wearing a Warriors jersey alongside Steph Curry. While not all Warriors fans are in favor of adding Butler to the mix, many are intrigued by the idea of he and Curry joining forces in Golden State.
