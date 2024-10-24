Warriors Fans React to Steve Kerr's Major Starting Lineup Decision
The Golden State Warriors are beginning their 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State went a perfect 6-0 in their NBA preseason games, and will look to carry that success into the regular season.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tried several different starting lineups throughout the preseason. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green were the two locks for Kerr’s starting lineup, the three spots around those two veteran stars were seemingly up for grabs.
Anthony Slater of the Athletic revealed prior to Wednesday’s game that Kerr has settled on Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Trayce Jackson-Davis as the three starters next to Curry and Green.
This is a very large starting lineup, and Warriors fans have been reacting to it on X.
Via @WarriorsMuse: "WARRIORS STARTING BIG TODAY STEPH. WIGGS. JK. DRAY. TRAYCE. LETS GET IT"
Via @RyanBarnhart0: "Better hope wiggs kuminga and draymond are hitting lol"
Via @Sudharsan_ak: "Hopefully this is THE LINEUP that works"
Via @Sudharsan_AK10: "Steve Kerr masterclass"
Via @warriors24seven: "Right choice. Need to save draymonds longevity for the season and need to figure out if Kuminga can be a 3. Bench Wiggins and you prob lose him. May not work but you need to see it."
Kerr addressed this decision prior to the game.
“I’m looking to see if that group can set a tone defensively,” Kerr said, via Slater. “… Gonna require us to execute offensively, play downhill, play fast.”
Spacing is certainly a concern with this lineup, but the defensive versatility is very intriguing.
