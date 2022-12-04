Warriors Give Update on Steph Curry's Ankle Injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry rolled his ankle in Saturday night's win over the Houston Rockets, but was able to finish the game. While Curry finished the game, coach Steve Kerr was still asked about his ankle during his postgame media session, and said Curry is fine.

"Yeah, I think he's fine," Kerr said of Curry. "Jordan [Poole], too."

Poole also had a bit of an injury scare, but Kerr confirmed that both players are fine. This is great news for a Warriors team that is beginning to hit their stride. The roster still has some question marks, and they have been in danger of blowing some of these big leads, but the team is getting wins which is all that matters.

Curry had another 30-point game on Saturday, helping lift the Warriors to victory alongside another great performance from Andrew Wiggins. The duo has been fantastic this season, and is a big reason why the Warriors are starting to turn things around. Steph Curry is playing at an MVP level, which always elevates his teammates.

With Curry playing this well, the Warriors are fortunate to have likely dodged a bullet with his ankle. While he will likely receive some sort of an evaluation on his ankle, it looks like he avoided any real injury. The Warriors need their MVP, and he proved again on Saturday that he is playing as well as anybody.

