Warriors: Impossible to Find Identity Without Steph Curry

It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors struggle to win when Steph Curry is missing. The team is constructed around his offense, and he's been the centerpiece for multiple NBA Championships. Warriors GM Bob Myers himself believes it's "impossible" for the Warriors to find an identity without Steph Curry.

Myers joined 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru to discuss the team finding an identity without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

"I think it is impossible without those guys, but we saw a decent chunk with them and I can't say why he went out early and lost some games those guys were finishing ... sometimes in close games they even out at the end of the year," Myers said. "We didn't play well in the clutch, I don't know what that is. In a playoff series, I would trust those guys to finish it out, there's no reason they wouldn't, but it just didn't go that way. Then you try and evaluate 'what does that mean?' and then you have injuries and it does cloud the whole thing up as far as what are you?"

Unfortunately for the Warriors, there was no controlling Steph Curry's freak shoulder injury. The team was already load managing on back-to-back games, and it was such an incredibly random play that caused Steph's injury.

"In some form, what it is is what it is and you can't blame it on (anything), it's just whatever your season is telling you," Myers said. "That's the beauty of sports. I can sit up here and make excuses, but there's more time to figure it out, but we're not sitting here liking losing, no one does. Not the players, not me, not Joe [Lacob], certainly not Steve [Kerr]. We gotta try and get it going in the right direction."

The Golden State Warriors have to find a way to win a couple of games without Steph Curry. Unfortunately, their next opponent is the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day.

