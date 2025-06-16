NBA Champion Confused at Warriors Reports Amid Contract Decision
The NBA offseason started off on Sunday when the Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with sharpshooter Desmond Bane in a deal with the Orlando Magic. With the NBA Draft happening next week, trades and signings are sure to flood headlines over the next few weeks. While the free agency class isn't star-studded, there are still some key players expected to test the market.
Looking at the big men available this offseason, Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid could be the top option if he decides to opt out of his player option. Another big in a similar situation is Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, who has been rumored to have interest in the Golden State Warriors. Going on FanDuel TV, the NBA Champion addressed those rumors.
"My first thought when it comes to these reports is, 'How do these people know so much?'" Portis said when asked about the Warriors rumors. Throughout the rest of the clip, Portis didn't necessarily shut down those rumors, meaning a move to the Bay could be in play.
As mentioned by Michelle Beadle, Portis played for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they failed to medal. However, over the last three years in the NBA, Portis has been one of the top sixth men, averaging 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds during that stretch. As a stretch big, Portis could provide a lot for this current Warriors team.
Portis began his career with the Chicago Bulls before being traded to the Washington Wizards and then spending one season with the New York Knicks. An NBA Champion and 10-year veteran, there's still plenty of good basketball ahead for Portis.
