Warriors Legend Bashes Nuggets Over Controversial Playoff Decision
The Denver Nuggets may have the best basketball player in the world and have homecourt in th NBA playoffs, but somehow it isn't enough for the team to believe that they're favored.
In fact, the team believes in the underdog mentality so much, that they handed out every fan in the arena a 'We Believe' rally towel - something not done since the 2007 Golden State Warriors.
While most NBA fans scoffed at the decision, so did former NBA players as well, including former Golden State Warriors legend Baron Davis. During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, Davis let his feelings be known on the matter.
Davis was so upset about it, that he be believes the peron who made the decision should be fired.
“I mean, that’s just so original. So original and unoriginal,” Davis said. “Man, come on, Denver. Call me, I’ll give you a slogan. This ain’t going to work. Somebody should be fired. This don’t work in Denver, you got to come up with something for Denver. You got to come up with something for Denver.”
In Davis' eyes, the idea of saying, 'We Believe' is something that specifically aligns with the Golden State Warriors.
“I say that too about the Warriors,” Davis said. “That’s like a Warriors mantra. We still believe. That’s what would replace the ‘We Believe.’”
After Monday night's loss, the Denver Nuggets are now tied 1-1 with the LA Clippers as the series heads back to Los Angeles.
