Warriors Make Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga Decision vs Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors started their first night of their back-to-back with a win over the Houston Rockets 99-93, as the team was able to escape with a win despite being without Draymond Green and Stephen Curry for the contest.
With the second night of their back-to-back set against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, the Warriors will welcome back Green and Curry to the rotation as they look to stop the Timberwolves' three-game winning streak. In an effort to ride momentum and prioritize health for the longevity of the season, head coach Steve Kerr opted to start one of his veterans off the bench.
Following his 33-point and seven-rebound performance against the Rockets, Kerr will opt to keep Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup and ease back Green from his left calf injury off the bench.
After returning from injury for the Warriors following a cold stretch of play, Kuminga enters Friday's game against the Timberwolves, averaging 20.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last four games. The former seventh-overall pick did not agree to a contract extension with Golden State this offseason, therefore these recent stretch of games have helped increase his value in the open market.
This will be Green's first time coming off the bench for Golden State this season and last since January 25th, 2024.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion