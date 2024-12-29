Inside The Warriors

Warriors Make Injury Announcement During Suns Game

The Golden State Warriors have announced an injury update.

Joey Linn

November 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.
November 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors fell to the LA Clippers on Friday night, but are right back in action against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Golden State’s loss to LA came at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, and the second half of the back-to-back is at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Steph Curry missed Friday night’s game with bilateral knee injury management, but returned to the starting lineup on Saturday. Draymond Green also missed the Clippers game, but returned alongside Curry against Phoenix.

While the Warriors got Curry and Green back against the Suns, they lost anther key player during the game.

Brandin Podziemski
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors announced that second year guard Brandin Podziemski suffered a lower abdominal strain and would not return to the game.

Via Warriors PR: “Brandin Podziemski (lower abdominal strain) will not return to tonight's game.”

Podziemski has had an up and down second NBA season, but turned in a solid performance against the Clippers. Scoreless in 11 minutes on Saturday, Podziemski’s night ended without him scoring a single point.

The Warriors were outscored by 17 points in Podziemski’s 11 minutes, as the young guard was struggling to impact the game in a positive way. Despite this, the Warriors certainly hope he can avoid an extended absence and get back to contributing.

Golden State's next game is on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News