Warriors Make Injury Announcement During Suns Game
The Golden State Warriors fell to the LA Clippers on Friday night, but are right back in action against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Golden State’s loss to LA came at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, and the second half of the back-to-back is at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Steph Curry missed Friday night’s game with bilateral knee injury management, but returned to the starting lineup on Saturday. Draymond Green also missed the Clippers game, but returned alongside Curry against Phoenix.
While the Warriors got Curry and Green back against the Suns, they lost anther key player during the game.
The Warriors announced that second year guard Brandin Podziemski suffered a lower abdominal strain and would not return to the game.
Via Warriors PR: “Brandin Podziemski (lower abdominal strain) will not return to tonight's game.”
Podziemski has had an up and down second NBA season, but turned in a solid performance against the Clippers. Scoreless in 11 minutes on Saturday, Podziemski’s night ended without him scoring a single point.
The Warriors were outscored by 17 points in Podziemski’s 11 minutes, as the young guard was struggling to impact the game in a positive way. Despite this, the Warriors certainly hope he can avoid an extended absence and get back to contributing.
Golden State's next game is on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
