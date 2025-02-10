Warriors Make New Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors are 26-26 on the season after picking up a huge win in Jimmy Butler's debut on Saturday but have yet to put a fully healthy product on the court. The new duo of Steph Curry and Butler is mapping out to be one of the league's best, and once the Warriors get their lineup back at full strength, the team could be a title contender.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has already missed 20 games this season, including the last 18 with an ankle sprain. In his 32 appearances, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds, as Golden State desperately missed his presence on the court.
With just three games until a week-long for the All-Star break, the Warriors have announced an injury update for their 22-year-old rising star.
Via Warriors PR: "Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who suffered a sprained right ankle on January 4 vs. Memphis and has missed the last 18 games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Kuminga is making good progress. He has started on-court workouts and is expected to progress and be incorporated into team practices after the All-Star break. He will be re-evaluated again in 10 days."
There is no need to rush Kuminga back from injury with the All-Star break quickly approaching, so getting him healthy during the long weekend is imperative to Golden State's rest-of-season success.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns