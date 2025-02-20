Warriors Make New Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors have prepared themselves for another potential championship run by pairing six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler with superstar point guard Steph Curry, creating one of the most dynamic duos in the league.
Since acquiring Butler, the Warriors are 3-2 but have yet to see their team at full strength. Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga has missed the last 21 games with an ankle sprain, but his return to action is imminent. The Warriors have announced an injury update for Kuminga as they exit the All-Star break.
"Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who suffered a sprained right ankle on January 4 vs. Memphis and has missed the last 21 games, returned to team practice this evening at Chase Center for the first time since sustaining the injury. His return to game action will be based on his continued progress and physical readiness," Warriors PR announced.
Kuminga returning to practice for the first time since his injury is a great sign, as the Warriors are getting desperate for the standout forward to return. Kuminga, 22, is averaging career-highs 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds through 32 games and ten starts this season.
The Warriors are just 28-27 at the All-Star break, sitting tied for ninth place in the West. Getting a guy versatile player like Kuminga back on the floor for their late-season playoff push will be huge, and seeing what this full-strength Warriors squad can do will be very intriguing.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball