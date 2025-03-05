Warriors Make Roster Move Announcement Before Knicks Game
The Golden State Warriors have one of the most interesting basketball players on their roster. Pat Spencer was an all-time great college lacrosse player at Loyola Maryland and was selected first overall in the 2019 Premier League Lacrosse Draft, but decided he was playing the wrong sport.
Spencer then focused on pursuing his dream of playing in the NBA, using his last season of college eligibility to play at Northwestern, and ultimately made his way to the G League.
The Warriors took note of Spencer, giving him an opportunity, and are now rewarding him even further. The Warriors are converting Spencer from a two-way to a standard contract.
Through 28 appearances this season, Spencer is averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 assists in just 7.0 minutes per game. But, Spencer has shined in the G League. In two games this season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Spencer averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals, shooting 45.7% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.
The 28-year-old, 6-foot-3 guard completes one of the most impressive NBA stories anyone will ever hear by earning his first standard contract.
Spencer will play his first game under a standard contract on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, playing a part in a huge cross-conference matchup.
As part of this move, the Warriors are also signing Braxton Key to a two-way contract.
