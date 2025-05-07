Warriors Makes Franchise History vs Timberwolves in Game 1
The Golden State Warriors were able to escape a 3-1 comeback from the Houston Rockets, getting the best of them in seven games. However, their path to a potential fifth NBA Championship for Steph Curry isn't getting any easier, as they now face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round with a chance at the conference finals on the line.
Entering Game 1 with just one day of rest after their Game 7 victory, the expectation was that the Timberwolves would come out strong against a veteran Golden State team. However, the Warriors came to play and made franchise history with their strong first-half performance.
The Warriors allowed the Timberwolves to score 31 points in the first half, the fewest points the Warriors have allowed in the shot clock era (1954). A large part of that came from the Timberwolves' woes from three, as they missed 16 consecutive threes to start the game before Naz Reid hit one with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Additionally, Anthony Edwards struggled in the first half, allowing the Warriors to get by after Steph Curry left the game early with a hamstring injury.
Looking ahead, it will be difficult for Golden State to replicate a defensive performance like this going forward. However, if they are able to pull out the Game 1 win over the Timberwolves, they'll set themselves up well given Minnesota's home court advantage.
Related Articles
Key Player Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
Breaking: Steph Curry Ruled Out for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
New Details Emerge on Warriors Players-Only Meeting That Saved Their Season