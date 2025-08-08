Warriors Marquee Matchups With Lakers, Mavericks Announced
The 2025 NBA offseason is still very much alive, especially with the attention toward the four major restricted free agents that have yet to sign with their teams. Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, Quentin Grimes, and Jonathan Kuminga could all end up returning to their teams, but there's no telling with new reports coming out frequently.
However, the NBA won't just sit around and wait, as the 2025-26 season is already being scheduled out, and fans can start to catch a glimpse of what key matchups their team will have for the upcoming year. When you have Steph Curry on your team, the spotlight will always be on you, and the Golden State Warriors will be featured in two of the premier NBA days.
Opening Night Matchup
As shared by ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, the Warriors and Curry will matchup with Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. With the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder set to be the first game of opening night, fans will end the first day of the season by watching two iconic NBA legends go head-to-head.
Two players that constantly find themselves playing in big moments against one another, this year could very well be the last chance fans get to see Curry and LeBron matchup against each other on opening night. With LeBron set to become the first player in NBA history next season to play in 23 seasons, he could very well hang it up after his contract expires in the 2026 offseason.
As for Curry, he still has two years left on his contract, after which he'll be faced with a decision on how he'll determine the end of his Hall of Fame career. However, opening night isn't the only marquee contest for the Warriors, as they'll be featured on the NBA's marquee holiday.
Christmas Day Matchup
Shared by Charania as well, the Warriors will matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, a contest against franchise legend Klay Thompson and the 2025 first-overall pick Cooper Flagg. The two teams will likely see each other before then, but Warriors fans will get to give another warm welcome to Thompson when he returns to the Bay for Christmas Day.
The Warriors and Mavericks had some exciting contests last season, and with an improved Dallas roster after some offseason moves, fans will hope for plenty more excitement in their Christmas Day matchup.
