Warriors Players Reveal Jimmy Butler's Impact on Team
It goes without saying, but the Golden State Warriors have transformed into a completely different team since trading for Jimmy Butler.
Even though Butler's numbers don't seem that impactful, his presence and gravity on the court have totally shifted the dynamic of the team. After the Warriors' latest win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, members of the team revealed how Butler's presence impacts their game.
“He’s just the connector on both ends," Buddy Hield said. "He knows how to win, he knows how to play. He’s aggressive on defense, he’s the guy that’s seen multiple schemes. He’s the force that we need on both ends. He knows how to settle us down, when we need a bucket to get us settled down he gets to the free-throw line. Like I said he’s a great connector on both ends and it’s why he’s here.”
From both offense to defense, Warriors players feel more free playing with Butler. The attention that Butler brings on the court changes how opponents look at the rest of the Warriors.
“It’s a lot easier playing with Jimmy Butler," Moses Moody said. "One, he calls for so much attention so a lot of times my guy is looking at him on defense a lot and he’s just always making the right play, always on the lookout. So it frees up a lot of open shots. That’s one thing that he does for sure.”
It's clear that the Golden State Warriors have become a two-man engine with both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.
“I like playing with Jimmy, Jimmy’s fun to play with. He demands too, just like Steph (Curry) so we got another guy that demands a lot of attention," Gary Payton II said. "He knows how to make plays in the post and when he’s doubled I just try to find open space and be available for him just to bring down the defense and make plays in the middle.”
What remains to be seen with the Golden State Warriors is how the team will handle adversity if Butler or Curry aren't available on the court. The team has already lost its one game without Butler available against the very lowly Philadelphia 76ers.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral