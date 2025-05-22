Warriors Predicted to Land Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors made a complete 180 after the trade deadline this season, landing Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, as he helped propel them into the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference. However, a hamstring injury to Steph Curry in the second round ended up marking the end of their run, losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now heading into the offseason, the Warriors will be aggressive once again to add talent around this core and try to keep the championship window alive. While that might include going after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, some believe that they still have their eyes out for a former two-time Finals MVP.
In a recent article by Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, he believes Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will return to the Warriors this offseason. After a trade to make that happen fell through at the deadline, Buckley sees the Warriors circling back in an effort to chase a fifth ring with their core of Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, and Curry.
The future in Phoenix looks grim, and with Durant having already been involved in rumors during the deadline, it might be in the best interest of both parties to look elsewhere. Durant is already familiar with the Golden State system and gives them a high-level scorer they need, as seen when Curry was out.
The Warriors have contracts, picks, and young assets to make a deal, but you can't count out teams like the Miami Heat or Houston Rockets from trying to get involved in a deal.
