Draymond Green Shares Harsh Truth After Knicks-Pacers Game 1
With four teams left in the hunt for the NBA Championship, it's safe to say the Indiana Pacers are the least flashy option in the eyes of the public. While Tyrese Haliburton is a star, he doesn't have the reach of Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Anthony Edwards. However, fandom and star power don't matter if you can't win the game.
With Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith delivering clutch baskets down the stretch, the Pacers were able to upset the New York Knicks in shocking fashion to claim Game 1. The Knicks were up 14 points with less than four minutes to go, and looked well in control. Responding to this crazy finish, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared how it revealed the harsh truth about the NBA today.
"That's the modern-day NBA though...that's the rate that guys can score in this league today," Green said, appearing on TNT. "I know there's a lot of complaining about the three-point shooting, but that's what the three-point shooting brings to the game, and it was exciting to watch."
Green referred to Golden State's February 5th contest against the Utah Jazz, where the Warriors allowed the Jazz to score 20 points in the final three minutes of the game, which led to a terrible loss for Golden State.
The Knicks will look to slow down the Pacers and avoid any kind of mishaps like that on Friday, when they host Game 2 with tip-off set at 8:00 p.m. EST. However, if someone can get hot like Nesmith did for Indiana, you can't count them out of any game.
Related Articles
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Joins Steph Curry On NBA List After Game 1 vs Knicks
Golden State Warriors Workout All-American Forward
NBA Executive Believes Lakers Spoke with Warriors Free Agent Target