Warriors' Preferred Klay Thompson Starting Replacement Revealed
The Golden State Warriors haven't solidified their starting lineup yet, but it seems like the team is getting closer and closer to doing so.
According to a new report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the team may have found their Klay Thompson replacement as the starting two-guard next to Steph Curry.
"Melton appears to be the early favorite for the starting shooting guard spot," Slater said.
The combination of Melton and Curry together seems to be a duo that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is a fan of. During the offseason, it seemed like Brandin Podziemski was next in line to start for Klay Thompson, but that doesn't seem like a certainty anymore.
"They look great together," Kerr said. "I know Steph didn't shoot well, but they look for each other. De'Anthony's a really good shooter, but also a playmaker and gets in the mix on everything defensively. I'm a really big fan of De'Anthony and I really like the depth of our offense."
Even though the Golden State Warriors may have reportedly found their preferred starting two-guard, that doesn't mean Melton will start at that spot all season. If last season showed anything, it's that the Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr have been willing to change their starting lineup if necessary. If that wasn't the case, then Klay Thompson may likely still be a Warrior.
