Warriors Reportedly Targeting 'Bigger' Star Than Jimmy Butler
The Golden State Warriors and Jimmy Butler have been linked together for weeks, ever since Butler's trade fiasco started weeks ago. Surprisingly enough, it seems like the Warriors may not even be looking to trade for Butler.
According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears during an episode of NBA Today, the Warriors are looking for a star that is physically bigger than Jimmy Butler. One key name on that list is reportedly Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.
"I'm hearing that the Warriors literally want to go bigger than Butler," Spears said. "What I mean by that is they're one of the most undersized teams in the league. So they're trying to get a big guy to go alongside Draymond Green. People on their list include Nikola Vučević, who has probably been, maybe the top guy on that list.
When it comes to why the Warriors want Vucevic, it's because not only is he big, but he can shoot threes, play inside, and makes significantly less money than Butler.
"He can shoot threes, play inside, he makes $20 million as opposed to the $48 million Jimmy makes," Spears said. "Right now the Warriors seem much more interested in adding a big to go alongside Green than another shooting guard."
One major drawback of Vucevic though is that his defense hasn't been known as the best. However, with Draymond Green playing alongside him, it could certainly help the Chicago Bulls big man.
If the Warriors are truly ready to move on from Jimmy Butler, acquiring Nikola Vucevic and other pieces could potentially be a good fit.
