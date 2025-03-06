Warriors Star's Statement on Kevin Durant's Trade Rejection
Before the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, they had their eyes on one major star - Kevin Durant.
Durant ultimately ended up rejecting a trade to the Warriors, but his decision ended up being a blessing for the Warriors. Since Butler arrived to Golden State, the team has gone 9-2 overall and 9-1 with him available in the lineup.
Despite Butler joining the Warriors, fans have to wonder "what-if" Durant ended up joining too? In an interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG, current Warriors guard Gary Payton II reacted to Durant's trade rejection to the team.
“Guys like KD have their own reasons and whatnot why they do what they do,” said Payton II when asked about Durant. “I'm just a decibel. I know KD would have brought his own set of unique skills. I'm happy with Jimmy and can't do anything about KD now. We don't even try to worry about it, Jimmy's been a great fit so far."
With the way things are going for the Phoenix Suns, fans shouldn't be surprised to see Durant be moved from the team at the end of the season. While the Warriors would gladly have him, one would have to imagine that they're also pretty happy with their current team.
"“We're on the right track and I like this team right now,” Payton II continued to say. “Hopefully we can make some noise in April."
For as happy as the Warriors may be right now, the NBA Playoffs will be the ultimate decision-maker.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball