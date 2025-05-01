Warriors Trade Idea Sends Jonathan Kuminga for NBA Finals MVP
Immediately following the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 5 loss against the Indiana Pacers over the weekend, fans and media members alike began drawing up off-season plans Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.
With Damian Lillard likely missing most of next season after suffering a torn Achilles during the series against the Pacers, it appears as if Giannis would be one and done in the playoffs in 2025-2026 before the season even begins...which begs the question, will Giannis want out?
With rumors swirling of potential deals sending the two-time NBA's Most Valuable Player to the likes of the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder, one wild card team some have brought up is pairing Giannis with another two-time league MVP in Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
A potential trade package the Warriors could offer for the nine-time NBA All-Star could look something like the following (per NBC's Logan Reardon):
Bucks Receive: Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Quinten Post, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round picks, 2027 first-round pick swap, 2029 first-round pick swap, 2031 first-round pick swap
Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis, 30, is nearly a lock to make the All-NBA first team for a seventh time after averaging 30.4 points per contest while adding 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
While Giannis and the Bucks' season has ended, the Warriors remain locked in for a potential fifth championship for Curry and co.
The Warriors look to close out their Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Rockets in Game 6 on Friday night with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. EST from the Chase Center in San Francisco.