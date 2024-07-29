Warriors Trade Idea Sends Jonathan Kuminga to Pacific Division Rival
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been interested in a Lauri Markkanen deal with the Utah Jazz for several weeks now, but it seems the two sides are far from any real traction on a trade. With Golden State unwilling to offer Brandin Podziemski, who Utah reportedly values higher than any of the Warriors' other young players, a Markkanen deal may require a third team.
This is why Bleacher Report's latest hypothetical Markkanen to Golden State deal includes three teams and a lot of moving parts. In the trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Markkanen lands in Golden State, Jonathan Kuminga lands with the Sacramento Kings, and Utah ends up with Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, and a collection of draft assets.
It has been reported several places that Golden State is more open to moving Kuminga than Podziemski, primarily because Kuminga will become a lot more expensive much sooner. It is for this same reason that Kuminga may not fit Utah's timeline, as the Jazz would need to give him a big extension in order to keep what would be the big piece in a Markkanen to Golden State deal.
All of this is why a three-team model may be the most likely, if Markkanen is even dealt to the Warriors at all, which seems unlikely at this point.
