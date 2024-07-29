Inside The Warriors

Warriors Trade Idea Sends Jonathan Kuminga to Pacific Division Rival

Could the Golden State Warriors make this big Lauri Markkanen trade?

Joey Linn

Mar 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts to a call by an official during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts to a call by an official during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been interested in a Lauri Markkanen deal with the Utah Jazz for several weeks now, but it seems the two sides are far from any real traction on a trade. With Golden State unwilling to offer Brandin Podziemski, who Utah reportedly values higher than any of the Warriors' other young players, a Markkanen deal may require a third team.

This is why Bleacher Report's latest hypothetical Markkanen to Golden State deal includes three teams and a lot of moving parts. In the trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Markkanen lands in Golden State, Jonathan Kuminga lands with the Sacramento Kings, and Utah ends up with Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, and a collection of draft assets.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen
Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles as Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) defends during the second quarter at Delta Center. / Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

It has been reported several places that Golden State is more open to moving Kuminga than Podziemski, primarily because Kuminga will become a lot more expensive much sooner. It is for this same reason that Kuminga may not fit Utah's timeline, as the Jazz would need to give him a big extension in order to keep what would be the big piece in a Markkanen to Golden State deal.

All of this is why a three-team model may be the most likely, if Markkanen is even dealt to the Warriors at all, which seems unlikely at this point.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News