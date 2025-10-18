Warriors Waive Seth Curry, but It's Not What Fans Think
The Golden State Warriors had a hectic 2025 NBA offseason, but the team eventually added a handful of veterans as soon as they figured out Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation.
Headlining those acquisitions was veteran big man Al Horford, but the Warriors also made some noise by adding some brotherly love to the squad. The Warriors signed Steph Curry's brother, Seth, to a training camp deal, but after Friday's preseason finale, the team announced that they are waiving the 35-year-old guard.
"The Golden State Warriors have waived guards LJ Cryer and Seth Curry, it was announced today," the Warriors released in a statement on Saturday morning.
The Warriors waiving Seth Curry and LJ Cryer is not a shock at all, and it is only temporary. Cryer, a 24-year-old rookie out of Houston, will likely land with the Santa Cruz Warriors, while Curry will be making his way back to Golden State next month.
Due to financial restrictions, the Warriors are unable to sign Seth Curry to a standard deal until November. Luckily, the Warriors were at least able to bring the veteran guard in on an Exhibit 9 contract so that he could practice with the team before he officially signs sometime next month.
Curry did not appear in any of Golden State's five preseason games, but going through training camp and practices with the team was still a valuable opportunity to get him more prepared for the season.
Seth Curry's impact
The Warriors desperately need shooting help this offseason, as outside of Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, and Moses Moody, the team has no legitimate threats from beyond the arc.
Seth Curry led the NBA in three-point percentage (45.6%) last season with the Charlotte Hornets and is a 43.4% career three-point shooter through 11 NBA seasons. Sure, the Warriors wanting to pair the Curry brothers likely played a part in the addition, but the veteran sharpshooting guard is a valuable player to have as a reserve.
The Warriors are able to keep a roster spot open for Curry until he is officially able to sign, so while he will not be on the team to start the season, his place on the team is secured.