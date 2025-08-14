Warriors Want Bucks Champion in Jonathan Kuminga Trade: Report
It's clear that the Golden State Warriors are willing to trade Jonathan Kuminga, and that he wants to be traded even more than they want to make a move.
At the same time, with the new CBA, it's hard for the Warriors to make an enticing move. Additionally, the team does not want to make any drastic changes because they were still one of the best teams in the league after acquiring Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors have a specific vision of what their roster needs, and it's a floor-spacing big man. While everyone has pegged them to acquire Celtics center Al Horford, there's reportedly another name that Golden State is interested in for a sign-and-trade.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, the Golden State Warriors would want Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga.
"It is also worth mentioning that the Milwaukee Bucks were another team that kicked around the idea of pursuing Kuminga," Siegel said. "If they were to do so, the Warriors made it known they would want Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade scenario, which is something Milwaukee wasn't willing to do."
Siegel went on to add that the Golden State Warriors have had an interest in Portis since before the 2024 NBA trade deadline.
How Does Bobby Portis Fit on the Warriors?
Last season on the Milwaukee Bucks, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 47/37/84 shooting from the field. For the Warriors, Portis is basically everything that they're looking for. He's an athletic big man capable of spreading the floor and playing with Draymond Green at the same time.
Acquiring Portis would also be major for his own career, giving him a chance to be a consistent starter on a quality NBA team. In the last two seasons combined on the Milwaukee Bucks, Portis has only started in 11 games. Outside of the 2021-22 NBA season, he's seldom been a starter.
The way that the Warriors are planning to use Al Horford with Draymond Green in the starting lineup should be how the team plans to use Bobby Portis. However, all of this is a pipedream if the Milwaukee Bucks do not want to engage in whatever sign-and-trade the Warriors have planned for Jonathan Kuminga.
