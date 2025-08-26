Would Al Horford Even Be A Fit With The Warriors?
The Golden State Warriors' offseason will continue to drag on and have no signings as long as Jonathan Kuminga remains a restricted free agent. There's no telling what direction Kuminga could take, especially with the qualifying offer on the board that would give him the freedom to leave in 2026.
As the Warriors and Kuminga work on a decision, reports have indicated that several free agents have "handshake" deals with Golden State to join the team as soon as Kuminga's situation is ironed out. The player headlining that group is Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford, looking to play a role on a contender one more time before calling it quits on a legendary career.
Horford's case for the Hall of Fame is one that is expected to be debated for several years, until a decision is made, but there's no denying that the 39-year-old looks to still have some juice left in the tank. On an already old Warriors team with their three highest-paid players all being 35 years old or older, it's important to look into what Horford's fit would be with the team.
What Horford Isn't Going To Bring
Well, stating the obvious, Horford isn't a player who, at this point in his career, is going to run the transition effectively and be a lob threat for Steph Curry and others. That role will be more seen by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has served in that role since being drafted to the team in 2023.
Additionally, Horford isn't the rebounding presence he used to be earlier in his career, as he's been around a 12% total rebound percentage over the last three seasons. But, more importantly, what would Horford bring to Golden State, and how could it be used?
What Horford Would Bring To Golden State
Assuming the reports line up and Horford does head to Golden State, one major skill he'll bring to the Warriors is the ability to stretch the floor. While his three-point percentage took a dip last season, he was over 40% from three in the seasons prior. Golden State's offense got a major boost last season with Quinten Post's outside shooting, and Horford should have a similar effect.
Additionally, Horford is still an above-average defender, which can be seen in his analytical numbers. He'll more than likely take a step back next season, but as a high-IQ player, Golden State should be able to get some good use out of him on that end of the floor as long as they avoid putting him in situations to fail.
Realistically, Golden State fans shouldn't expect Horford to join the team and consistently play upwards of 28 minutes per game every night. Given his age and skill set, the Warriors will be better off being cautious with their usage of Horford during the regular season, hoping to keep him fresh come playoff time.
Therefore, if he heads to Golden State, there's a clear role for him there.
