The Golden State Warriors weren't an immediate juggernaut after drafting Stephen Curry in 2009.

For the first 2.5 years of Curry's career, Monta Ellis was the team's leading scorer and the Dubs were struggling. It was a common talking point that the Warriors would have to trade either Ellis or Curry because they didn't fit well together defensively.

It's likely that many NBA teams checked in with the Warriors about their availability. On Saturday's edition of The AM Hoops Show, Dwight Howard recalled that the Magic were interested in trading for Curry.

"At the time, I wanted to play with Monta Ellis," Howard said. "The Magic wanted to get Steph. The Magic wanted to get Steph and I said no. I said no because I didn't know. I didn't know Wardell Steph Curry was gonna be one of the greatest shooters in the world."

Host Casey Kiernan asked if the Magic asked Howard specifically about Curry.

"They did," Howard replied. "But he was hurt."

Kiernan asked for clarification on whether Howard shut down the Magic's interest in a Curry trade.

Howard confirmed it and then called himself "stupid" and said he regrets it.

The timeline isn't totally clear on when this conversation took place, but it seems like it happened in the first few months of 2012. Curry suffered multiple ankle injuries that season.

At the 2012 trade deadline, the Warriors traded Ellis, Ekpe Udoh and Kwame Brown to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson.

Bogut went on to play a big role in the Warriors' rise, but that's not as important as the fact that the Warriors chose to keep Curry over Ellis.

What a World with Steph in Orlando Could Have Looked Like

We don't know if the Warriors would have dealt Curry to the Magic even if Howard wanted him. But if the teams would have agreed to trade, the Magic would have been a much bigger threat to win a title.

Going into the 2011-12 season, the Magic had won 50-plus games for years in a row. Howard was one of the best players in the league. They surrounded Howard with shooting and played a pick-and-roll-heavy offense that opponents struggled to contain.

Pick-and-rolls with Curry and Howard likely would have broken defenses.

Curry and Howard likely would have had a lengthy partnership, and if the Magic found the right three-and-D pieces to surround them, a championship would have been within reach.

Instead, the Magic traded Howard to the Lakers after the 2011-12 season. Orlando hasn't won a playoff series since that trade.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have won four championships in the Curry era.