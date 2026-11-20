The Golden State Warriors have played the last four games without players making more than $150 million combined in 2026-27 salary.

So the fact that they've lost the last four games by 109 points is being excused by some.

"This is just where we are right now," Kerr said after Wednesday's 116-94 loss to the Mavericks. "We're wiped out with injuries."

Of course the excuse has some validity. Most teams would struggle with whatever the equivalent is of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and Brandon Williams being out.

But it's not impossible to thrive with injuries and a lower-budget active roster.

Just look at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Comparing Grizzlies' Injuries, Active Cap to Warriors'

With Draymond Green resting on Thursday, the Warriors had six players out making an outrageous $182 million in 2026-27 salary.

That meant their nine-player roster was making $38.8 million.

The Grizzlies have just a $120.6 million payroll, and on Thursday, they were without Jerami Grant ($34.2 million), Ty Jerome ($9.2 million), Zach Edey ($6.3 million), Scotty Pippen Jr. ($2.5 million) and GG Jackson ($2.4 million).

So the Grizzlies had a rare advantage in active payroll, as their 10-man roster was making $66 million.

But I'm sure you get where I'm going with this.

The Grizzlies are 12-4 without any player in Curry's stratosphere. They are getting incredible contributions up and down the roster. Cam Spencer ($2.4 million) leads the league in three-point percentage (minimum of 30 attempts), Jaylen Wells ($2.3 million) is a three-and-D force, and Javon Small is thriving on a two-way contract. And of course Jerome has been an offensive revelation after mostly being an afterthought in previous stops.

It hasn't all been diamonds in the rough. The Grizz have nailed their last three lottery picks (Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward and Edey).

But still, it's clear the Grizz are overachieving. When the front office and head coach are aligned in a vision, that can happen.

From a zoomed-out lens, there's no reason Memphis should have blown out Golden State by 28 points on Thursday. Both teams were starting rookie lottery picks (Boozer and Lendeborg) and recent top-20 picks at guard (Coward and Podz). Everyone else on the floor for both teams was essentially a role player.

Yet the Grizzlies simply looked more in sync.

Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman and head coach Tuomas Iisalo deserve a lot of credit.

What Grizzlies' Success Says About the Warriors

Put simply, Golden State's front office and coaching staff are getting lapped by Memphis'.

The Warriors aren't finding the quality of diamonds in the rough the Grizzlies are. Is it because Mike Dunleavy Jr. is missing on some gems, or is it because Kerr isn't putting his players in a position to develop?

It's probably a little bit of both.

Golden State's offense looks disjointed. Memphis' offense looks modern, bolstered by several players who can shoot the three at a well-above-average clip.

Spencer has looked particularly empowered recently. He had nine points and 11 assists Thursday.

The Warriors had the pick right before Spencer was selected in the 2024 draft. They took Quinten Post—not a bad pick at all—but surely they wish they had Spencer now.

But would Spencer be the player he is today if he was drafted by the Warriors? Or would his development have been stunted? It's impossible to know.

What's clear is Golden State's coaches and front office aren't winning on the margins.

When the Warriors have a rash on injuries, their general sentiment is, "There's nothing we can do."

When better-run organizations like the Grizzlies, Thunder or Celtics have injuries, they can lean on their system keeping their play at a decent baseline, and then they know their front office will make trades on the margins if needed (Jared McCain, Nique Clifford, Anfernee Simons, Nikola Vucevic, etc., over the last two seasons).

Final Thoughts

I don't think Dunleavy and Kerr should be fired. Dunleavy has mostly drafted well, and Kerr was hitting the right notes when Curry was healthy, as the Warriors were 8-3.

But I do think the Warriors need more honest self-reflection.

They need more alignment from team governor Joe Lacob to Dunleavy to Kerr. In the offseason, Kerr said they needed "younger legs" and fewer players who can't play both legs of back-to-backs. Extending Porzingis and re-signing Al Horford goes against that.

In other words, they should have made more changes this offseason to avoid having so many old and injury-prone players for the second straight year.

They haven't made an imaginative, high-risk trade since the 2020 Andrew Wiggins heist. Where is the conviction in the front office to do something bold?

The most general way of saying it is they need to do something substantially different. Their actions suggest they are content with battling for a play-in spot and being well short of the true contender tier for a fifth straight season.

That shouldn't be an acceptable standard.