Report: Top Warriors Target Could Have Draft-Day Slide

The Golden State Warriors have been connected to Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg for weeks.

The 23-year-old would fill a need as a 6'9" wing who can contribute immediately.

So it was no surprise when it was reported that he had a pre-draft workout with the Warriors.

But there's some skepticism about Lendeborg being a lottery pick in 2026 draft.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported that Lendeborg is among the "most vulnerable" prospects, implying that he could drop below the lottery on draft night.

Should the Warriors Take Lendeborg at 11?

I've argued that Lendeborg is worth the 11th pick, as I placed him as the No. 1 target on my Warriors big board for players that have a realistic chance to be available when they pick.

It's true that the history of older prospects taken in the lottery is filled with disappointments, but Lendeborg should be an outlier with his combination of size, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense.

I doubt he'll ever be an advantage creator, but he'll be plenty valuable as a versatile defensive chess piece and offensive glue guy.

But the fact that I'd take Lendeborg at 11 doesn't mean the Warriors should.

I believe Wasserman's report is accurate. I don't see any team in the top 10 having interest in a 23-year-old, and I'd guess that only one or two of the teams picking from 12-15 have serious interest in him. So there's a 50-50 chance he could fall outside the top 15.

That's why the Warriors should try to trade down and get him.

What a Trade Down Could Look Like

In my latest mock draft, I had the Warriors trading the 11th pick to the Grizzlies for the 16th and 32nd picks.

I predicted that Lendeborg wouldn't fall to 16th in that mock draft, but even in that scenario, it's hardly a bad outcome.

Between Lendeborg, Cameron Carr and Labaron Philon Jr., it's very likely one falls to 16th. I project all three players to be quality starters.

Getting any of them and adding another valuable pick in the 2026 draft would be ideal.

Perhaps the best-case scenario is trading the 11th pick and a future protected first-round pick to the Hornets for the 14th and 18th picks.

The Hornets reportedly aren't interested in that right now, but they could be if the right prospect falls to 11.

If the Warriors ended up with Lendeborg at 14 and Philon at 18, that would be a home run draft.