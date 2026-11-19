The Golden State Warriors got blown out for the third game in a row, losing 116-94 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.

The common thread in all three losses is an abysmal start. The Warriors trailed 25-9 seven minutes in.

Cooper Flagg led all scorers with 33 points for the Mavs (8-7). Will Richard had a team-high 20 points for the Warriors (8-7).

Here are two takeaways from Wednesday's game.

Green's Starting Spot Could Be in Jeopardy

Draymond Green started for the third straight game and played the first seven minutes. In that time, he had zero shot attempts, zero assists, zero rebounds and one foul.

It's not totally uncommon for Green to not contribute much offensively and yet still have lots of value because of his defense.

But that's not what happened this game.

Green had trouble guarding Cooper Flagg, which is partially why the Mavs scored 25 points in the first seven minutes and had 92 points at the end of the third quarter.

Green finished with three points, two assists, one rebound and one turnover in 23 minutes.

Coming into this game, Green had minus-34.5 net rating in his minutes without Stephen Curry, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Warriors have been functioning better with him off the court. Even in this game, the Warriors were minus-28 with Green on the court and plus-six with Green off. (Just to be as fair as possible, I'm noting here that all of the starters were minus-21 or worse Wednesday.)

Green will miss Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, and when he next plays on Sunday against the Celtics, Brandon Williams could be back from his hamstring injury.

Steve Kerr might want to keep Green in the starting lineup one more time to see how the team fares with him and Williams on the court.

As I wrote here, the Warriors need a motivated Green this season, and making him come off the bench could mess with his psyche. I'm guessing that's part of Kerr's reasoning for staying with him to this point.

But Kerr would be justified going away from Green now.

Despite that sentiment growing among fans and media, Kerr shut down the possibility that Green would come off the bench in his postgame comments to reporters.

"No, no. He’s our best defensive player. And that’s not even a thought."

Podz, Lendeborg Continue to Struggle with Bigger Roles

Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg were rolling before the last three games.

Here were their stat lines in the first 12 games:

Podz: 17.3 PPG, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT%, 4.2 AST, 1.3 TOV

Lendeborg: 21.7 PPG, 51.8 FG%, 3.7 AST, 3.3 TOV

And here are their stats in the three full games since Curry suffered an oblique tear:

Podz: 11.0 PPG, 31.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT%, 2.3 AST, 1.7 TOV

Lendeborg: 14.7 PPG, 29.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT%, 3.0 AST, 2.3 TOV

It goes without saying that the Warriors' issues are not limited to Green's offensive production.

Podz and Lendeborg are overburdened in their bigger roles without Curry. But the Warriors don't have anyone else who can carry the burden better.

The bottom line is Podz and Lendeborg need to use this stretch as a learning experience. Williams' return will help give them support playmaking and scoring, but they will still be relied on heavily and have to play better to get the Dubs back in the win column.