Warriors Set Friday Workout for 7'3" Center, 6'8" Wing Prospects for No. 11 Pick

The Golden State Warriors have had workouts with most of their top targets for the No. 11 pick, and they will add two more from their list on Friday.

Michigan center Aday Mara and New Zealand Breakers small forward Karim Lopez will come to Chase Center with the hope of impressing the Warriors into using a first-round pick on them.

Mara and Lopez will join Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, Arizona shooting guard Brayden Burries, Washington center Hannes Steinbach, Michigan power forward Morez Johnson Jr. and Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr. as No. 11 picks targets who have worked out with the Warriors.

Let's break down what both prospects would bring to the Dubs.

Mara Would Give Warriors Bogut-Like Qualities

Andrew Bogut spent four seasons as Golden State's starting center, and in that time he averaged just 6.3 points per game.

But his impact felt big nonetheless.

Bogut was a great rim protector, rebounder, screener and passer. Previous injuries limited his scoring potential, but that didn't stop him from being a key contributor to the 2015 title team.

Mara wasn't as dominant offensively as Bogut was in college, which is why he's nowhere near the No. 1 pick range. But the 21-year-old has the potential to have the type of impact Bogut had with the Warriors.

Mara is actually three inches taller than Bogut, which could give him even more rim-protecting potential. The Michigan center's passing is arguably his biggest strength, and it could allow the Warriors to run offense through him at the low and high posts like they did with Bogut.

The issue for Mara, and virtually any big, is how he'll defend when put in pick-and-rolls and switched onto guards.

Mara moves pretty well for his size, but still, he could have major issues defending in space.

I expect that he'll be a lottery pick, but previous rumors about him being in play for the Nets at the sixth pick seem inaccurate.

Lopez Is a Project Who Could Be Worth Betting On

Lopez turned 19 in April, making him one of the youngest prospects in this class. He had decent numbers for an 18-year-old in the NBL, averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals.

He's already shown some ability to handle the ball in pick-and-roll situations. And he's comfortable bullying his way to the basket with his 6'8.25", 222-pound frame.

His three-point shot needs work (32.6 percent), but there's nothing so wrong mechanically to think he won't improve.

Lopez is ranked higher than Nate Ament on my Warriors big board. Ament is getting buzz as a top-10 lock, so it stands to reason that the Warriors will consider him at 11.

But my guess is his lack agility will keep him out of the lottery.

I argued here why the Warriors should be higher on Yaxel Lendeborg than Lopez. With that said, the Warriors could do much worse than taking a swing on the 19-year-old small forward.