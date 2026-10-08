Warriors Stock Report: 3 Players I'm Buying, 2 I'm Selling Halfway Through Preseason

The headliner of the Golden State Warriors' three preseason games has been Yaxel Lendeborg.

He struggled some in his first game against the Clippers, but he put any concerns to rest with a great second game against the Lakers.

There's no question his stock is on the rise, as it's obvious he will have a major immeidatley role.

Below, I go over three players I'm buying and two players I'm selling halfway through preseason. I made these determinations on a combination of how they are playing and how that has impacted their projected role.

Buying: Yaxel Lendeborg

Lendeborg shined in his second preseason game, recording 17 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes. The Lakers had no answer for his physical drives, and Lendeborg also made two threes, including one of the step-back variety.

It's now obvious that Lendeborg will be starting. He will probably be most comfortable playing the 4, so it's encouraging that the Warriors inserted Gui Santos into the starting lineup against the Lakers so that Lendeborg would be the power forward and Draymond Green would be the center. Lendeborg and Green complemented each other well, as I wrote here.

Lendeborg also got some run as a center, which shows how committed Steve Kerr is to playing the rookie.

Lendeborg has a decent chance to lead the team in total minutes played this season. He could easily be the team's leading rebounder. His preference to average 15 points per game doesn't seem far-fetched.

Everything is pointing up for the No. 11 pick.

Buying: Brandon Williams

There are legitimate reasons to question how Williams will fit with the Warriors.

A perfect setup for Williams is having so much shooting around him that the paint is open for him to attack.

The Warriors play several players who aren't major threats from three. Among them are Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Charles Bassey. They could make the lane more clogged than Williams would like.

I also wondered if Williams' lack of shooting would hinder the five-out offense.

To this point, that hasn't happened.

Williams' speed and driving ability have shined through. Even when defenders have given him extra space to bait him into shooting jumpers, Williams has driven by them frequently.

He's secured the role of backup PG for the beginning of the regular season, which is when $1.4 million of his contract becomes guaranteed.

Selling: Cryer's Chances at Backup PG Minutes

LJ Cryer should have a long career due to his three-point shooting, but his chances in playing early in the season are dwindling.

Williams' speed and ball-handling are simply too valuable for Cryer to play over him.

Perhaps Cryer will get some run alongside Williams at some point, but Cryer is currently on a cold streak.

He's made just three of 12 shots in preseason, including just one of eight from three.

Buying: Charles Bassey

Kristaps Porzingis' health issue and Al Horford's minor knee issue have reinforced the opportunity the Warriors' depth centers have.

Bassey has seized the opportunity.

He's played well in all three games, averaging 9.0 points on 65.0 percent from the field and 6.0 rebounds.

What's made him stand out most is he's had six steals and six blocks.

When fully healthy, the Warriors will likely give minutes to Draymond Green, Porzingis and Horford at center, leaving no playing time for Bassey.

But if/when any of them is out, Bassey will likely be the next center called on over Graham Ike.

Selling: Leons Filling Small Forward Minutes

Malevy Leons is on a two-way contract mostly because of his defensive versatility. But he had a chance to show that his offense is worth another look while starting for the Warriors on Wednesday.

He ended up scoring five points (2-of-11 shooting) in 33 minutes.

The Warriors' biggest issue is their small forward depth. They would benefit from a two-way player stepping in and providing typical wing traits and production.

Leons' lack of offensive ability makes him more of a 4 on offense, and the Warriors are already well-stocked in 4s with Lendeborg, Green and Georges Niang.

I don't see a path to playing time for the 27-year-old forward.