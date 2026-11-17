The Golden State Warriors (8-6) got blown out Monday, losing 115-94 to the New Orleans Pelicans (5-10) at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans essentially won this game in the first quarter, building a 35-9 lead.

Yaxel Lendeborg had a game-high 28 points. Saddiq Bey had a team-high 23 points for the Pels, while Jeremiah Fears had a triple-double with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Here are two takeaways from Monday's game.

Waiting for a Trade Has a Cost

The Warriors have essentially a $20 million trade exception with Kristaps Porzingis. He's expected to accept a buyout for most of his salary with whichever team acquires him.

If I had to guess, very few teams are interested in making any trade right now. Even teams at the bottom of the standings could want another month of data to decide which players to keep and which to trade.

So I'm not gonna assume the Warriors are passing up on an obvious move right now.

But you can't watch the last two games and not conclude that they need immediate help.

The Dubs shouldn't make a panic move that costs them first-round draft capital—unless it's really worth it.

I'm just saying the moment they have a sensible offer, they should pounce instead of waiting for the perfect move that may never come.

Every win they can get while Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear is worth its weight in gold. The right trade could help the Dubs get one or two more wins over the next month.

Curry Might Be the Most Valuable Player in the League

I want to clarify immediately that I'm not saying Curry is the best player in the league, and I know he probably won't be eligible for the MVP award because he won't play 65 games this season.

But I think it's safe to say no player means more to his team than Curry.

The Warriors beat the Pelicans a week ago by 51 points with Curry playing. So Monday's loss represents a 72-point turnaround with the biggest difference being that Curry didn't play.

The Warriors had scored at least 105 points in every game Curry played this season. In the last two games, they've had 85 and 94.

Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski were looking comfortable as the second and third options. As the first and second options, they are totally overburdened.

Even though Lendeborg got going in the second half, he still struggled overall, finishing 9-of-23 with four turnovers (and a plus/minus of minus-30).

Draymond Green looks playable on offense when he can use Curry's skill and gravity to the team's advantage. Without Curry, Green has trouble having any offensive value.

This is the basis of some fan frustration over the last four years about why the Warriors have chosen to not go totally all-in while Curry is still playing at a high level. Maybe now it's more defensible considering Curry is having trouble staying healthy, but it's hard to understand why the Dubs were so hesitant to trade prospects and draft picks back in 2023 and 2024.

It's impossible to know if they would have won another title with a big trade in that time frame, but it would have been a sensible gamble. You can already see what it could look like when he's gone.