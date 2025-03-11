Steve Kerr Makes Big Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors are continuing their winning ways at the perfect time. With the playoffs fast approaching, teams want to be in their stride going into the post season and the Warriors look to be hitting that stride. sitting on a four game winstreak.
Golden State has been able to go 11-2 in their last thirteen games, and they have been missing a key component of their rotation all that time and more.
Jonathan Kuminga's last game was Saturday, January 4, against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played 15 minutes and totaled 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists on 66/100/50 shooting splits. It has been over a month since he has seen the court, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to members of the media ahead of Monday's game and shared the following in regard to Kuminga.
Anthony Slater of the Athletic shared, " Steve Kerr said he's hopeful that both Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski will return later this week."
This means fans may get to see their team back at whole as early as Thursday against the Sacramento Kings or Saturday against the New York Knicks. The Warriors are optimistic that this happening sooner rather than later and fans should be as well.
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will face off Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
