Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr's Victor Wembanyama Statement After Warriors-Spurs

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr at a press conference at Intuit Dome.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr at a press conference at Intuit Dome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finished with 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It was an impressive win for the Spurs who improved to one game over .500 with the victory.

Wembanyama had missed the last three games due to injury, but made his presence felt immediately upon returning. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for the two-way star after the game.

"He was amazing," Kerr said. "Blocking shots, thwarting others, just being a presence in the paint, it was an impressive performance by him and the whole team defensively."

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins also spoke on Wembanyama after the game.

"A huge impact," Wiggins said. “He's tall, long, has good defensive instincts, but all of them were just playing hard. Especially defensively."

Wembanyama also spoke after the game, saying, “Chris Paul always says something really interesting. We celebrate those wins, we’re really happy about every single one of them, but we should expect to win There’s no game we should come into not expecting to win. So nobody is surprised by it. Everybody is confident… We’re on the right track. We’re going up right now.”

Paul has helped the Spurs and Wembanyama a lot, with an approach like this being a big reason why.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.