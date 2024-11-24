Steve Kerr's Victor Wembanyama Statement After Warriors-Spurs
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finished with 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It was an impressive win for the Spurs who improved to one game over .500 with the victory.
Wembanyama had missed the last three games due to injury, but made his presence felt immediately upon returning. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for the two-way star after the game.
"He was amazing," Kerr said. "Blocking shots, thwarting others, just being a presence in the paint, it was an impressive performance by him and the whole team defensively."
Warriors star Andrew Wiggins also spoke on Wembanyama after the game.
"A huge impact," Wiggins said. “He's tall, long, has good defensive instincts, but all of them were just playing hard. Especially defensively."
Wembanyama also spoke after the game, saying, “Chris Paul always says something really interesting. We celebrate those wins, we’re really happy about every single one of them, but we should expect to win There’s no game we should come into not expecting to win. So nobody is surprised by it. Everybody is confident… We’re on the right track. We’re going up right now.”
Paul has helped the Spurs and Wembanyama a lot, with an approach like this being a big reason why.
