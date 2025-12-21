NBA is Punishing Rebuilding Teams like the Wizards

There are three tiers of teams in the NBA. The first are the contenders, powerhouse teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. Then the second tier consists of teams that look like potential contenders, yet are one trade away from the first tier, such as the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Then there are the rebuilding teams, like the Washington Wizards. Rebuilding teams are not trying to lose, but are trying to develop young players while also getting a top pick in the NBA Draft.

The latest news, though, coming out of the league office, shows that rebuilding teams may be punished to stop tanking. Obviously, this drew backlash from many NBA fans. Tanking is not necessarily good for the league, but it is a necessity. It serves as a system of checks and balances for the NBA.

With what Adam Silver wants to do, it may only serve to help the NBA's largest markets.

The Problem with Punishing Tanking Teams

The reason tanking is even a thing is to give the little guy a chance to get some big-name players. If LeBron James were allowed to sign with either the New York Knicks or Wizards, he is more likely to choose the Knicks due to their market size. So, if teams want to compete, they have to do it through the draft. That is how Oklahoma City started its potential dynasty, and it got lucky when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became an MVP.

Recently, the league announced it will review the rules to limit tanking. Some of these modifications include potential changes to the draft lottery and revisions to how protected picks are used. This can be due to the Thunder trading for practically every first-round pick in existence, but this can also spell doom for the other small-market teams.

Regarding this topic, this journalist asked NBA Draft expert and contributor for No Ceilings, Tyler Rucker, for his thoughts on these potential rule changes.

Rucker responded with: "Tough to say, really. Think teams are always a little 'creative' when it comes to pushing the advantage in their way to increase the chances of getting a top pick. I mean, if you’re management and you're out of playoff contention, you’re going to want to try to get 'ahead' of everyone and you might start leaning on playing 'raw' players as much as possible to get them some experience. Some might see that as tanking, but the front office and staff might see that as time to develop players and see what you got before an offseason begins. Playoff teams that roll the dice and get another team's future pick (ala OKC) shouldn’t be penalized for gambling and hitting gold (aka Clippers pick)."

Tyler Rucker ended up bringing a great question: What is the difference between development and tanking? Since the Wizards are playing mainly young players, is that development? The team is losing a ton of games and is about to have another losing record, so the league might see that as tanking. If they want to fix this problem, the draft itself should be revised entirely. Teams that are fighting for a playoff spot should not have a chance at a top-five pick.

The Solution

Ethan Hurwitz, a journalist for Patriots on SI, was asked whether the NBA could limit tanking if it conducted the draft like the NFL.

"I wouldn't say that it's limited tanking as a whole (because I'm sure there are still organizations and front offices that want to tank in the bank of their minds), but it makes it very black and white," he responded. "If you’re a bad team, you're going to get a high draft pick. The NFL draft is really the only one in pro sports that doesn't leave the top of the board up to chance, or lottery balls, or math odds, or perhaps a frozen envelope. Teams that struggle, like the Patriots of 2023 or 2024, know they're getting a top 5 pick. Some teams that continue to lose games in the NBA or NHL don't even know if they'll get a chance to draft at a spot that represents their season."

Like Hurwitz said when asked about this particular question, tanking in the NFL is black and white. It also helps teams exit a rebuild more quickly, as the New England Patriots did. Why does the NBA not do the same for its draft? The easy solution is to make the draft indicative based on your team's record. If you had the worst record, you get the first overall pick. It takes away any chance of a team one win away from making the playoffs, as the Dallas Mavericks landed the first overall pick in 2025.

Will this change ever happen in the NBA, though? No, and it is because of money. It allows these juggernauts or potential powerhouses the chance to get even better. It gives teams like the Mavericks and Knicks, who play in big markets, an opportunity to let their young talent really shine on the big stage. The NBA says it has a tanking problem, and no team has tanked like the Wizards. The problem is not tanking, though, but rather how the NBA set up the road back to contention for these small markets.

