The Washington Wizards are in the last month of 2022! Let's breakdown the drip the Wizards wore to kick off December 2022!

On Friday December 2nd the Wizards made a quick trip down to Charlotte to play The Hornets.

Kyle Kuzma stepped in with the LA brand Crown Forever's CH Horseshoe Monogram Cross Sweatpants and hoodie.

Deni, KP, Gafford and Will Barton all kept the sweatsuit theme going.

Monte Morris rocked all denim with his AMIRI hooded overshirt and matching velvet patched AMIRI skinny jeans.

Sunday December 4th the Los Angeles Lakers came to town, despite the loss the Wizards brought some flare with their fits.

Kyle Kuzma returned to DC in LỰU ĐẠN pants, a Maison Margiela sweater, his prada bucket hat and on his feet are Alexander McQueen.

Bradley Beal rocked a hoodie by Jacob Rochester from the Jordan Artist Series.

The Wizards headed back on the road and here's what they wore on Wednesday December 7th in Chicago against the Bulls.

Kyle Kuzma came in ready to handle business with his Burberry trench coat and Goyard travel trunk.

Deni Avdija rocked a Polo Ralph Lauren Tiger Head Wool Crewneck sweater.

Rui Hachimura wore a Bianca Chandon Yogi hoodie with Alexander McQueen pants.

The Wizards are back on the road as they play the Indiana Pacers Friday before returning home to play the Clippers and Nets.

