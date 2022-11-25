Johnny Davis Has An Injury That Could Further Hinder His Game Play

What is your current assessment of the Wizards?

I think the Wizards are better than their current 10-8 record indicates. The team camaraderie is better this year as well. I think the loss of Delon Wright to injury early in the season hurt the team defensively. Hopefully once Delon is back, the defensive gaps can close a bit. The grit and ability to win ugly is nice but the Wizards are going to have to close games in dominant fashion if they want to be taken seriously in the long term.

Also, the injury bug is starting to set in. Let’s hope some of these injuries are not that serious that players have to be out longer than anticipated.

Which player(s) has/have been a surprise (pleasant or need for improvement) so far this season and why?

I’m going to mention the player that there has been much discussion about: Johnny Davis. Early impression of Davis have not been what is expected of a first-round draft pick. The transition from NCAA basketball to the NBA can be drastic indeed. There seems to be an overall confidence issue with Johnny on the NBA court that is raising some concerned eyebrows 20 regular season games. Now with him experiencing a groin issue, the likelihood that he will be deemed a bust is great. This is another leadership opportunity for Bradley Beal to take Johnny under his wing and help him through this transition. Johnny is a new dad and that along with the transition to the league can be a lot on anyone. Nonetheless, whatever mental/physical blockers there might be impacting him from obtaining success at this point in the season need to be alleviated quickly so that he can become an active contributor to the Wizards.

What are some of the challenges you've seen with the team in their first (close to) 20 games?

Defense and closing out games they should win. Beal has been inactive a few games but in some of these losses that should have been wins, he played. I’m anxiously awaiting the moment he takes over games to lead the Wizards to victory. For the Wizards to have long term success, he’s going to have to be that guy down the stretch when the game gets down to the wire.

What has been the favorite(s) player match-up (Wizards player vs Opposing Team player) so far?

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards lost that game, but I wanted to see a Beal vs Donovan Mitchell battle in OT. I am going to have these games circled later in the season.

What are the upcoming games you are looking forward to?

The Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards had an awful loss to the Nets early on this season. I want to see if they can bounce back from that. Of course, the return of John Wall to Capital One Arena is circled on my calendar.