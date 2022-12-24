Kuzma’s Star Status Continues To Rise

SACRAMENTO-The Washington Wizards traveled to Sacramento, California to take on the Kings for the first time this season. This first matchup of two for the Kings and the Wizards would be a much-needed game for the Wizards. Now coming into this game, the Kings had a 17-13 record and were 6th in the Western Conference. The Kings are led by De’Aaron Fox (23.1 points per game) and Domantas Sabonis (17.9 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game) and are hoping to make the playoff for the first time since 2006.

The Wizards need this one more and showed it with a 125-111 victory over the Kings. Despite a strong performance from De’Aaron Fox, who scored 26 points, the Wizards grappled their 13th win of the season. Washington snapped a two-game losing skid against Sacramento, winning their first game against the Kings since April 14, 2021 (123-111).

Kyle Kuzma had another 30-point performance as he scored 32 points while grabbing nine rebounds, helping the Wizards to get their 13th victory of the season. Kuzma had some thoughts about the teams' performance over the last three games. The Wizards won the first two games of December on this road trip. Here are Kuzma‘s thoughts about the last three games⬇️⬇️⬇️

Kuzma also had thoughts on the play of Kings star De’Aaron Fox. Kuzma has been the headline of many rumors. One of those rumors was the interest of the Kings bringing the Wizards star to Sacramento. Kuzma is very happy for Fox and this is what he had to say⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Washington Wizards (13-21) will have a few days off for the Christmas holiday but will return to action on Tuesday, December 27 to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) at 7 pm from Capital One Arena.

Kuzma To the Kings?