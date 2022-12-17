Three Biggest NBA Storylines This Week

There’s three storylines circling the NBA currently. Let’s take a look at the hot topics:

New Orleans Pelicans: A Western Conference Team To Watch

The New Orleans Pelicans are emerging as one of the teams to watch in the Western Conference. Most recently, the Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz but that does not mean eyes shouldn’t stay locked in on the team. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 5 – December 11. Many have been anticipating Williamson to begin his superstar shine in the NBA. He is doing just that currently this season.

The Wizards will face the Pelicans on January 9 at 7:00pm at Capital One Arena and then head to the Big Easy to face the Pelicans on January 28 at 8:00pm.

76ers Joel Embiid Is Playing Like A MVP Candidate

After a slow start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid, are again strong contenders in the Eastern Conference. Embiid was down with an illness in one of the team’s early season match-ups with the Wizards and the Center not at 100% in another. However, the Sixers still had some success against the Wiz. Since Embiid’s injuries, he has averaged 35 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Currently the Sixers and Wizards are split 1-1 on their season series. The Wizards will need to find an answer for Embiid and his teammates for their next match-up.

The Wizards will face the Sixers on December 27 at Capital One Arena. The teams won’t face each other again until March.

The Wizards Will Face The Lakers Again This Weekend

In recent weeks, the Lakers and Wizards have been in several trade rumor reports. It’s been reported that the Lakers have expressed interest in both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. It’s also been reported that the Lakers are trying to deal former Wizard and league MVP Russell Westbrook. These trade storylines are ones to watch. Not to mention the Wizards are taking on the Lakers out West on December 18. The Wizards are in desperate need for a win and an opportunity to save their season. Lakers' Anthony Davis dominated the first Wizards vs Lakers match-up by scoring 55 points in front of the Wizards home crowd. Let’s see if the Wizards have an answer for AD, LeBron and the Lakers tomorrow night.