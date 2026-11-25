No fans of the Washington Wizards had ever heard of "George on George" crime until they encountered it for the first time last night, and they instantly knew it when they saw it.

Despite the Boston Celtics' successful infiltration of the Capital One Arena crowd, a wave of shock fell over the audience when revamped Celtics star Paul George added his most devastating highlight-yet to an already-sparkling performance. Wizards wing Kyshawn George was dancing with the veteran as he looked to make his move, and suddenly, when he pulled back on the crossover, his defender was out of the play, having taken a nonconsensual front-row seat for George's stare-down and bucket.

OH MY GOODNESS, PAUL GEORGE 😳



THE CROWD WAS LEFT IN DISBELIEF! pic.twitter.com/a6560yNNz6 — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2026

Even in the midst of the Wizards' otherwise-impressive crawl back into the game from down 34, that ankle-breaker stuck out as a humbling moment for a young Wizards team that looked their untested age in their losing matchup against the perennial contenders. But according to Anthony Davis, there was a bit more to the story beyond the elder George simply getting the better of his counterpart.

"Let me just clarify this and clear this up, because he's kind of pissed at me...Paul George did not make him fall. Kyshawn stepped on...okay, you guys know," he told a Wizards media pool that had already studied every angle of the soon-to-be-haunting collapse end-to-end. "Whole time it happened, I was like 's---.' He stepped on my foot, and I was trying to hold him like 'Please, Paul George, miss this shot.' I tripped Ky, so he did not 'fall.'"

Davis went on to specify that the guilt followed him beyond the court, detailing the moment postgame when he admitted his place at the scene of the crime to his younger teammate.

"We were both in the training room getting some work done. He looked at me, I looked at him, I was like ‘I apologize,'" he smiled in reluctantly recalling. "Then we kind of talked about because everybody started sending it to him, his little friends start sending it to him, ‘You got crossed by Paul George!’” and I'm just like...'you got a clip now.'"

Anthony Davis knew immediately that Kyshawn George stepped on his foot before falling, and spoke on how they handled it postgame. “He looked at me, I looked at him, I was like ‘I apologize’…His little friends start sending it to him, ‘You got crossed by Paul George!’” pic.twitter.com/AhQQTIE5Yi — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 25, 2026

The Wizards' Greater George and Celtics Struggles

While the stumbling can be easily explained away, the Wizards still have to take their 131-116 defeat to Boston seriously. Even when they were coming off of a four-game slump, Washington knew that their visitors were going to bomb threes like nobody's business, and still came up short in meeting the moment over a lopsided first-half emergence on their own NBA Cup court.

Nov 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks in front of Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis met the occasion with 33 spry points, while his wings in George and AJ Dybantsa pulled their own weight with 24 and 20, respectively. The rest of their roster, though, still has some explaining to do in the ongoing quests for consistent bench help, effort-driven defense and overall rebounding.

A lot of it goes back to hustle, as the disappointed players and coaches wholeheartedly admit, though no one's yet to offer up any remedies for their coming up short in the margins against meaningful competition outside of time and patience. Even if we look further beyond Jayson Tatum's 41-piece, the Celtics still exist on a different plane of execution, further exposing how long the Wizards' road to a winning formula remains.

Thankfully for Washingtonians, they don't have to see the eastern powers again until midway through December, providing Massachusetts natives Dybantsa and head coach Brian Keefe with plenty of time to plan their revenge. But given that they'll have to visit Boston for two games over a three-day span, don't expect anything to get easier now that the Wizards have bid their likely-goodbyes to Cup play.

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