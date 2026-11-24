In a Washington Wizards season that's seen plenty of factors go against the public's preseason expectations, few players have fed into hopeful aspirations quite like Anthony Davis. He's been everything the front office could have hoped to start season no. 15, combining availability with an efficient, automatic 25 points a night to guide his still-budding roster.

Even on a team like the Wizards, who've needed a three-game winning streak just to reach a 7-11 record through the season's first month, Davis has begun hearing sweeping praise for the consistent work he's done with his newest team. Beyond basketball fans both local and nation-wide appreciating his well-aging bucket-generating, the NBA threw him a bone of their own in naming him as their Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 5.



West: Nikola Jokić (@nuggets)

East: Anthony Davis (@WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/Z2hkIeCz0q — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2026

He, like 3x MVP and storied playoff rival Nikola Jokic, was aided by his respective team actually winning to capitalize on his scoring gems. AD's single-week averages of 26.5 points and nine rebounds aren't far off from the statistics he's posted across 16 games as a Wizard, with his face-up game and rim-rolling working against just about every coverage he's seen thus far.

Yes, the famously-brittle Davis would greatly-benefit from continued fortune on the health front in keeping the numbers piling, but questions regarding attendance numbers only account for a portion of the AD conundrum. With his near-future as a Wizard remaining unclear, the chance of the star keeping the accolades flowing remains open-ended as all involved parties mull over their next steps of the partnership.

Davis' Lingering Contract Dilemma

Presently, the 10x All-Star is well on his way to adding an 11th such appearance to his Hall of Fame-caliber resume. Even if we look past the obvious question as to whether he'll play enough games to win over voters, he'd have to remain a Wizard long enough for such a conversation to mean much to the D.C. masses.

He and the franchise entered this season with the mutual understanding that they'd revisit extension talks sometime during the season, with Washington's decision-makers waffling in committing to anything beyond Davis' current agreement. They'd prefer for the famed forward to show them proof of concept on the floor before earning another payday, and he's spent the season's opening month showing that he's still the same scorer he's been over the vast majority of the active 2020s.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few weeks before the next All-Star Game stands the NBA trade deadline, the date on which Washington will have to decide whether they'd prefer to hold onto Davis through this season's end.

Parting ways with AD while his value's high makes sense given the organizational reluctance to extend him to a fresh contract, especially with the rough start that Trae Young's own deal has gotten off to and the amount of rookie re-ups the Wizards have already had to start considering for their scores of productive prospects.

Should they hold onto the asset through this upcoming February, they're narrowing their options down to three upcoming possibilities: they're going to have to play this will-they, won't-they trade game again in burrowing into Davis' upcoming player-option, the Wizards could let him walk by the end of that following campaign in the event of a stalemate or they could pay him something resembling the figure he's got in mind, a dangerous move to make as he braces for his late-30s.

Anthony Davis MASTERCLASS vs Detroit.



44 PTS | 13 REB | 16/21 FG | 2/4 3FG | 85 TS% pic.twitter.com/1vfmY6bnyy — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 10, 2026

For now, Washington's management group has the luxury to continue watching as Davis maneuvers yet another physically-grueling regular season. They listened to his preseason preferences in surrounding him with the size to avoid placing unnecessary mileage on his older bones, and their recent return to winning ways can't hurt his motivating factors.

Whatever skeleton of a plan they've got in place, though, Davis earning shout-outs as one of the sport's best contributors over the last week will play a part in padding the revived star's perceived value.

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