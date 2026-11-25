This game had all the makings of another classic blowout loss by the Washington Wizards. They saw themselves down by as many as 34 points to the Boston Celtics. However, during the second half of the NBA Cup game, the Wizards cut the deficit to five points at one point.

Ultimately, the Celtics came away with a win, 131-116; however, this was one of the most impressive performances by these young Wizards. They could have rolled over and let the game be handed over to Boston, but they fought back, only letting the Celtics score 51 in the second half. Here are the studs and duds from this NBA Cup matchup.

Stud: Anthony Davis

Reports came out during the game that a few teams are interested in trading for Anthony Davis this season. Well, he is making sure that price is hefty, as he dropped another MVP-level performance. He had 33 points and 13 rebounds while playing great defense in the second half.

The Warriors, Raptors, and Hawks are teams to watch for Anthony Davis, per @JakeLFischer



“The Raptors, as a result, continue to be mentioned as a team to watch — along with Golden State and Atlanta after both the Warriors and Hawks were also previously linked with Davis — if… pic.twitter.com/G6PQMiO3tm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 25, 2026

The only downside was he let Neemias Queta do whatever he wanted in the first half. Alex Sarr had something to do with that, but Davis shouldn't get bullied like he did at times. Even with that in consideration, Davis was far and away the best player for the Wizards in this one.

Dud: Alex Sarr

Since we briefly mentioned him, it's only right to talk about Sarr as being a dud tonight. He practically was nonexistent on both ends, looking lost. He could not generate anything in the paint on offense, and he gave up way too many easy looks in the interior on defense.

The disappointing thing is that Sarr generated so much hype from last season. This season, though, he has looked like his rookie form at times and has rarely shown the play he showed last season. He needs to pick it up, or else more losses will pile up if the key center for the Wizards does not play like one.

Stud: AJ Dybantsa

This is the best rookie this season; argue with a wall. Some fans of other teams may say otherwise. Still, no rookie is putting up these kinds of numbers while having to play third and even fourth option basketball on offense. He was able to drop 20 points on decent efficiency against a tough, physical Boston defense.

AJ DYBANTSA VS BOSTON:



20 POINTS

11 REBOUNDS

7 ASSISTS

2 THREES



AJ IS A LEGIT STAR ALREADY 🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/OXDtBA2KSX — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) November 25, 2026

The big thing with Dybantsa is the three-point shot being able to develop. It will take time, but this is now the third game this season where he hit multiple long-distance shots. The free throws will also come, but that will come when he's no longer a rookie and referees know how to call fouls on him based on how he plays.

Dud: Tre Johnson

This is one of the worst sophomore slumps we have ever seen. In fact, it was so bad that he ended up being sat for almost the entire second half. Bub Carrington played his role that second half (and looked better than Johnson, though still not great).

At this point, the kid just needs to get confidence back. He missed wide-open attempts, specifically one where he got his defender in the air, stepped in for the mid-range, and missed it with the closest defender being eight feet away. Maybe the answer is to have him play some G League games. This has to be fixed, though.

Honorable Mentions

I would not classify them as either, but shoutouts to Trae Young and Bilal Coulibaly. Both had rough first halves, but really stepped it up and played a big part in the comeback in the second half.

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